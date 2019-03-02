Top 6 Looks of the Day 3/2/19 : Anok Yai in LaQuan Smith, Claire Sulmers in Veronica Beard and Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger Celebrity Style

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x)

It’s the start of the weekend and Paris Fashion Week is in full swing. All eyes were on the ‘City of Lights’, as some of the biggest fashion houses showcase their newest collections. Today’s Top 6 Looks features looks from one of the most electrifying, animated catwalks of the fashion month. To keep up with the best catwalks, celebrity style and fashionista looks be sure to follow @FashionBombDaily

Anok Yai wore a black velvet mini dress with statement puff shoulders by LaQuan Smith to LaNuit by Sofitel party while in Paris.

Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger show was held today. Pre-show Zendaya walked the blue carpet in an ensemble from the collection (of course!) giving us all sorts of modern hippie feels.

Our Editor-in-Chief Claire Sulmers was in attendance at the Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger show wearing a very Clueless inspired outfit by Veronica Beard. Stylist India Monae paired the checked ensemble with a coat from White House Black Market. Hot! Or Hmm…?

Jasmine Sanders in a look from the brand, white satin blazer matched with rolled up jeans accessorized with a graphic print scarf tied around her neck.

Sequins, colour and stripes. It doesn’t get more disco than that! Janelle Monae wore a show-stopping suit and pant combo to the show.

70’s vibes were prominent during the show, from the clothes to the set design. Tyra Banks was no exception wearing a printed shirt and head scarf, paired with high-waist dark navy jeans and maroon thigh high boots. Will the 70’s be the era to watch for next season?

Congratulations to Zendaya for a hit show and fun, vibrant collection. Thank you for inviting us. Check out the full review of the show here.

Which look is your favorite? What do you think of the Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.