Who Wore It Better? A’ja Wilson and Cardi B Both Captured in a Black Vintage-Inspired Mugler Dress

Okay fashion bombshells, and bombers– we want to know who do you think Wore It Better?

A’ja Wilson and Cardi B were both captured donning a $2,000 black Mugler bodycon dress on different occasions, so it’s only right we get into this fabulous piece.

The Mugler re/edit semi-sheer gown is apart of an exclusive capsule collection by the French brand that interprets archival designs and recreates them to reflect our current era. With impeccable sculptural tailoring throughout, the sheer stripe motif has a mock neck, long sleeves, and a form-fitting silhouette that showcases curves.

Cardi B was the first to be photographed in the outstanding Mugler dress at a MISTR National PrEP Day event in Los Angeles. Prior to the rapper giving birth to her baby boy with Stefon Diggs, she posed on the carpet with minimal accessories, and a “Cruella De Vil” inspired hairstyle.

WNBA Champion A’ja Wilson on the other had was captured in the black bodycon number during her appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 13th. Noticeably all smiles, A’ja opted for black open toe sandals to complete her look. Her black bob hair cut highlighted her jawline and cheekbones, giving her youthful and fresh appearance.

Both Cardi B and A’ja Wilson gave completely different energy in their Mugler dress, reminding us that fashion isn’t just about the outfit, but rather the styling that goes into truly making a look distinctive.

If you had to choose, who would you say pulled off this Mugler vintage inspired dress best?

Photo Credit: Getty Images