Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Spotted at Gillette Stadium—The Rapper Wears $17K Burgundy Bottega Veneta Leather Look

Posted by Claire Sulmers
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were spotted at Gillette Stadium, where the rapper made a bold style statement in a full Bottega Veneta ensemble. The Grammy-winning artist wore a $17,395 Intrecciato Leather Coat (similar look pictured) and $9,800 over-the-knee woven leather boots from the Italian fashion house.

Known for her love of luxury fashion, Cardi completed the monochromatic look with matching leather gloves and a glossy red Hermès Birkin bag, adding another high-end piece to her ever-growing designer collection.

The couple appeared stylish and coordinated during their outing, with Stefon Diggs opting for a casual yet cool look in a black “ARMY” tee, beanie, and gold accessories. Cardi B’s high-fashion moment once again showcased her ability to merge sports-side glamour with runway sophistication.

