Cardi B Confirms Pregnancy in Bold Yellow and Black The Attico Snakeskin Look During CBS Interview with Gayle King

Cardi B recently sat down with Gayle King on CBS, where she revealed her pregnancy with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

For the occasion, the rapper opted for a bold and statement-making ensemble that perfectly captured her signature style.

She wore a yellow and black snakeskin-intarsia cardigan by The Attico, priced at $677. The fitted knit piece featured long sleeves and a sharp print that added both edge and luxury to her look. The cardigan’s vibrant palette played well on camera, ensuring that Cardi stood out in the intimate interview setting.

To complete the outfit, Cardi paired the cardigan with a matching $632 snakeskin-intarsia skirt, also from The Attico. The pencil silhouette hugged her curves while keeping the ensemble cohesive, creating a seamless snakeskin effect from head to toe. The combination of cardigan and skirt offered a daring twist on knitwear, transforming a cozy staple into high-fashion pregnancy wear.

She completed the look with Thom Solo custom shoes.

Together, the pieces reflected Cardi’s ongoing love for dramatic prints, drama, and fearless styling choices. Her maternity reveal became not only a personal milestone but also a moment of fashion excellence, highlighting how she continues to push the envelope with every public appearance.

📸: CBS News