Cardi B in Brown Polka Dot Rowen Rose for Press Day Talking Little Miss Drama Tour and Grow Good Beauty

Cardi B appeared for press day wearing a brown polka dot look by Rowen Rose while promoting her Little Miss Drama Tour and discussing her beauty brand, Grow Good Beauty.
The look featured a $787 fitted long-sleeve top with a crisp white placket and collar, paired with a $810 coordinating midi skirt in the same brown and white polka dot print.
She styled the ensemble with a matching headband and white pointed-toe pumps, completing the look with sleek, waist-length hair.
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Images: Fresh Made It