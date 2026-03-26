Cardi B in Brown Polka Dot Rowen Rose for Press Day Talking Little Miss Drama Tour and Grow Good Beauty

Cardi B appeared for press day wearing a brown polka dot look by Rowen Rose while promoting her Little Miss Drama Tour and discussing her beauty brand, Grow Good Beauty.

The look featured a $787 fitted long-sleeve top with a crisp white placket and collar, paired with a $810 coordinating midi skirt in the same brown and white polka dot print.

She styled the ensemble with a matching headband and white pointed-toe pumps, completing the look with sleek, waist-length hair.

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Images: Fresh Made It