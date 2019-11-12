Top 10 Best Dressed at E!’s People’s Choice Awards: Kelly Rowland in Iris van Herpen, Kim Kardashian in Versace, Zendaya in Christopher Esber, and More!

On Sunday night, E!’s 45th annual People’s Choice Awards went down, announcing fan-picked winners for outstanding achievements in cinema, pop culture, and more.

Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene for the fashion fun on the red carpet and we spotted so many bomb looks. We’ve gathered 10 best looks from the night based on your engagements on Instagram, let’s take a peek at how these celebs slayed the red carpet:

Zendaya wore Christopher Esber SS20 RTW to the People’s Choice Awards, styled by Law Roach.

Storm Reid wore Iris van Herpen SS19 Couture to the People’s Choice Awards, styled by Jason Bolden.

Kourtney Kardashian wore Naeem Khan SS17 to the People’s Choice Awards.

Kelly Rowland wore Iris van Herpen FW19 Couture to the People’s Choice Awards, styled by KJ Moody.

Khloe Kardashian wore Laquan Smith SS19 RTW to the People’s Choice Awards.

More Kardashian madness continued as Kim Kardashian was spotted in Versace.

Kandi Burruss wore House of CB and Christian Louboutin shoes to the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, styled by Apuje Kalu.

Rickey Thompson served face in a Givenchy FW19 RTW look.

Jackie Aina wore House of CB to the 2019 People’s Choice Awards.

Kris Jenner wore Alexander McQueen to the 2019 People’s Choice Awards.

What do you think? Which look of the night was your fave?