The Top Five Looks from the 2018 American Music Awards: Cardi B in Dolce & Gabbana, Tracee Ellis Ross in Dapper Dan, LaVie by K, Off White, Ciara in Dsquared2, and more!

The 2018 AMA’s went down last night, and of course, our favorite stars were in the building!

We broke down all the looks as they hit the carpet on Instagram @FashionBombDailyMag, but filtered out the top five below:

1. Cardi B in Dolce & Gabbana: 3,361 Likes



Cardi B looked like a blooming garden in a Dolce & Gabbana gown with a matching headdress. Bomb! Kollin Carter slays again! Offset looked great as well as her doting date.



2. Tracee Ellis Ross in Pyer Moss, Dapper Dan, LaVie by CK, and More



You guys didn’t like just one of Tracee Ellis Ross’s looks: you liked them all!



Every single ensemble Ms. Tracee wore slid in to the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th most ‘liked’ slot.



Not only did Tracee look great–but she made a much needed statement by wearing all black designers, highlighting the beauty and talent of diversity.



She is a certifiable, undeniable Bombshell.

3. Ciara in Dsquared2: 2,207 Likes



Cici looked snatched in a straight from the runway Dsquared2 look, topped off by the brand’s lace up sandals. Baby Future was also an adorable date.



4. Tyra Banks in Gucci: 1,620 Likes



Tyra Banks looked like a life sized Barbie Doll for the festivities in a Gucci fringed skirt, a Carolina Constas top, and a St. Germaine cap. Hats off to stylist J Bolin!



5. Amandla Stenberg in Ralph Lauren: 1,154 Likes



Amandla Stenberg flouted tradition at the AMA’s, opting for a Ralph Lauren blazer, bowtie, and Karla Welch x Levis jeans.



That does it!

Who had your favorite look of the night?

See even more at Instagram.com/fashionbombdailymag