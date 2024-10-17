On The Scene at the Victoria Secret Fashion Show: Cardi B in Custom Dsquared2, Teyana Taylor in Jean Paul Gaultier, Tyla in Salih Balta, & More!

On Tuesday, Victoria Secret hosted their annual fashion show with celebrities and influencers showing up and out on the pink carpet.

From Cardi B and Tyla both exuding femininity in sexy cutout dresses, to Teyana Taylor looking like the queen of the jungle in a leopard Jean Paul Gaultier look, we saw a variety of spectacular ensembles throughout the evening.

The legendary Cher was among the performers of the night and looked like a rockstar in her leather color block pants that she paired with a fishnet top. For a 78-year old woman, we have to give Cher a round of applause for how amazing she looks.

In addition to Cher making a surprising debut, the iconic Tyra Banks came out of retirement after 20-years to close the show and fans were literally in awe.

Banks strutted down the runway in a black and silver catsuit that was complimented with a silver elongated cape. From her big hair and make-up, to Tyra’s walk and confidence, it’s evident to see that she hasn’t lost one beat.

Ahead, see our favorite looks from the Victoria Secret show below.

Cardi B in Dsquared2

Teyana Taylor in Jean Paul Gaultier

Tyla in Salih Balta

CoCo Jones in Naked Wardrobe

Cher in The Attico

Angel Reese in Diotima

LaLa in Kamilla Purshie

Lisa in a Look From the Victoria Secret 2018 Runway

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images, Interview Mag, @amadeuspurcell