Tracee Ellis Ross Wears All Black Designers to Host the 2018 American Music Awards: Pyer Moss, La Vie by CK, Balmain, Sergio Hudson, Balmain, and More!

The American Music Awards bowed last night, and Tracee Ellis Ross hosted in style, wearing all black designers for the celebration of music. Take a look:





She first hit the carpet in a salmon pink Pyer Moss suit, which she accented with crystal jewelry and a slicked back hairstyle.



She next hit the stage in a Gucci x Dapper Dan cape, worn over a Nicolas Jebran sequined jumpsuit.



A frothy tulle look from Virgil Abloh’s Off White collection was a supremely feminine choice for the festivities.



I was living for all of her looks, but this leopard Sergio Hudson ensemble was definitely one of my favorites.



Another one of my fave looks: this sequined tuxedo gown by Balmain.



Ms. Ross encouraged people to go out and vote in an “I am a Voter” tee and a SHVNY Spring 2019 red skirt.



A gold, futuristic CD Greene dress was a great choice.



Tracee embraced Ankara print in a regal LaViebyCK gown.



Deshon.V is a newer designer, but Tracee gave them a shot, wearing a blue look by the brand for one of her many outfit changes.



And lastly, Tracee closed out the show in a red jumpsuit by Cushnie.

Her fashion icon status is secured!

After we shed some light on the lack of black designers at the Black Panther premiere (and also provided a list of some red carpet worthy designers), stylists and celebrities with a platform have been making a concerted effort to diversity their style choices. First, Issa Rae hosted the CFDA awards in all black designers, and Tracee has continued to hold the torch with her multitude of looks at the AMAs. Salute to them for using their fame to bring visbility to the talent of underrepresented minority designers. Way to make a statement!

What do you think?

And what was your favorite look of Tracee’s of the night?

*Images Getty