Tracee Ellis Ross Posed For the ‘Gram in a Black and White Paloma Wool Resort Look with Black Christian Louboutins

After making headlines last week for only packing two pairs of panties while on vacation, Tracee Ellis Ross was photographed in front of brick building donning a Paloma Wool look that was refreshingly classic.

The “Black-ish” actress, who has her own traveling show “Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross” debuting on Roku this Friday, July 25 is reminding us all why it’s important to be unapologetic.

In addition to her amazing acting skills, Ross has become known for her incredible fashion sense which is often met with luxe designers, bold colors, and sculpted silhouettes. If anyone has proven that they love an avant-garde moment, it’s undoubtedly Tracee.

Her crisp white oversized blouse by Barcelona-based fashion project “Paloma Wool” was the epitome of a statement top that was thoughtfully composed. From the bolero sleeves to the long collar straps that tied into a bow, her top was innovativly haute.

Her black capri leggings gave Audrey Hepburn vibes, and were flattering next to her black patent leather Christian Louboutin pumps. Tracee completed her look with gold chunky earrings, and styled her hair in a clean sleek bun for a polished finish.

If there’s one thing we love about Tracee Ellis Ross it’s her individualism. There’s a quote that states, “In a world full of followers, dare to be leader,” and Ross is the perfect example of someone who comfortable in her own skin. You can wear all the high end labels, and splurge on the latest must-have trends, but if you lack confidence in yourself, it ultimately show’s through your outfit.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction