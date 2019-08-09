Recap: Mantsho x H&M Preview Showing in New York City

On the 8th of August, at H&M’s Showroom in New York City for three blissful hours, guests were given a glimpse and taste of South Africa’s rich culture. In the literal scheme of things too, being as though we enjoyed the beautiful preview of clothing over wine made by South African’s first black female winemaker, Ntsiki Biyela. By the incredible efforts of designer Palesa Mokubung, the preview of her collaboration with H&M, ‘Mantsho x H&M’ hosted by UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha was shown, and we were left in awe.

Derived from the Basotho people, which is an official language in Lesotho and South Africa, the Setheso word ‘‘Mantsho’ means ‘Black is Beautiful’. It comes as no surprise that the clothing label by Palesa Mokubung, that was created in 2004, would derive from a place so forthright, powerful and inspiring. Not only does the clothing label have accolades that range from being nominated for many of South African’s major publications notably as ‘The African Trend Dictator’, cleverly Palesa Mokubung created Mantsho clothing with an edgy and modern twist of fine silks and woven fabrics that’s 100% known for being a 100% original Mantsho piece. And now she can add being the first African designer to collaborate with H&M for a collection, to her list of major accomplishments. As if earning a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Fashion Design, and showcasing her clothing label Mantsho at the BRICS Fashion Show, isn’t enough; which is an international fashion show hosted by South African government through the Department of Arts and Culture (DAC) in partnership with South African Fashion Week (SAFW).

On August 15th globally, customers will be able to purchase ‘Mantsho x H&M’ online and in stores. How amazing! May the countdown begin. What say you, Bombers and Bombshells?

