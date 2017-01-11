On the Scene: The 2017 Marie Claire Image Maker Awards with Janelle Monae in Thom Browne, Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, and Cindy Crawford in Balmain, Alexandra Shipp in Solace London, and More!

Stars are really putting in work on the red carpet this week, but luckily most of them are partaking in either receiving or bestowing awards! The 2017 Marie Claire Image Maker Awards went down last night with our favorite style mavens in attendance.

Here are the evening’s fantastic ensembles:

Janelle Monae presented the New Guard Stylist Award to her amazing stylist Maeve Reilly in a black and white, trompe l’oeil tuxedo Thom Browne dress and Edie Parker clutch. Can you tell why Maeve received the distinction?

Jessica Alba was suited up in a black suede Balmain pairing. Olivier can do no wrong!

If social media had royalty, it would be Kylie Jenner. She was ravishing and regal in a sexy Balmain duo.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford presented Olivier with the Icon Designer award in one of his sultry black gowns. I love these two.

A woman can never go wrong in a little black dress, right? Alexandra Shipp was one of the many gorgeous stars who donned one for the occasion. Hers was from one of our faves: none other than Solace London.

A larger than life ‘fro and black lace-up jumpsuit with white contrast accents were on the agenda for Kiersey Clemons. Hot!

Shay Mitchell added red lips to her statement-making, asymmetric shoulder cutout jumpsuit for a pop of color. I need this in my wardrobe.

Justine Skye slipped a rust, boudoir-esque duster over a curve-hugging LWD for the night. She just gets it!

Jordyn Woods flaunted her curves in a black and white bodycon dress. Gorgeous, no?

A Vivienne Westwood LBD was Emmanuelle Chriqui’s choice for the evening. I always love a head-turning Westwood frock!

Elizabeth Olsen was pretty in pink in Emilio Pucci.

Confession: I’m obsessed with Patrick Starr! His black turban, jumpsuit, and green fur vest were so chic.

Cleopatra Coleman is one to her watch! Her embellished stripe dress was the epitome of high-fashion.

Famed stylist Cristina Erhlich picked up the Stylist Award in an expertly-tailored white suit. Hot!

Maeve Reilly showed us why she’s the best in a come hither LBD with a thigh-high slit.

Who had your favorite look at the awards?