On the Scene at the 2025 InStyle Image Makers Awards: Olandria Carthen in Vintage Roberto Cavalli, Heidi Klum in Balmain, Kerry Washington in David Koma and More!

Hollywood’s most stylish stars gathered for the 2025 InStyle Image Makers Awards, honoring the creative forces defining red carpet fashion. The evening was a celebration of artistry and the collaborative bond between celebrities and their stylists, resulting in some of the season’s most memorable looks.

Olandria Carthen radiated classic glamour in vintage Roberto Cavalli, styled by Reginald Reisman x Matthew Reisman. The sleek black silk gown with lace detailing and a fluid train embodied timeless sophistication.

Heidi Klum, attending with her son Henry, wore a $2,990 black Balmain zip-front dress featuring a structured silhouette and gold accessories. The look married strength with sensuality, staying true to the model’s signature aesthetic.

Kerry Washington stunned in David Koma Resort 2026, donning a sculpted white peplum mini layered over a sleek midi skirt. The floral appliqué at the bodice added softness to the architectural silhouette, striking the perfect balance between feminine charm and modern polish.

Lisa Rinna embraced bold couture in Richard Quinn, wearing a strapless floral gown that bloomed with dramatic red and pink blossoms. The sculpted neckline and fishtail hem amplified the theatrical flair, making her one of the night’s standout style moments.

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega skewed simple yet sexy in an a Amiri Spring 2026 dress, styled by Enrique Melendez.

From refined minimalism to full-volume couture, the 2025 InStyle Image Makers Awards red carpet proved that fashion’s best moments happen when creativity, confidence, and collaboration align.

📸: Getty