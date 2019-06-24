Top 10 Looks From the 2019 BET Awards: Ciara in Jean Paul Gaultier, Rihanna in Fenty, Fantasia in Pajtim Raci, and More!

The annual BET Awards went down Sunday night where Black excellence in music, cinema, fashion, and more are recognized for their year’s work. Tyler Perry, Mary J. Blige, and Nipsey Hussle were all placed in the night’s spotlight as they were honored with Ultimate Icon Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Humanitarian Award, respectively. T.I. presented Nipsey Hussle’s Humanitarian Award which his family accepted on the late activist and rapper’s behalf. Bad gal Rihanna presented Mary J. Blige with her Life Achievement Award and afterwards, Mary delivered a show-stopping performance of bops from her discography. All in all, the night was filled with cultural excellence from host Regina Hall’s go-go opening to ending the night with the Black national anthem “Before I Let Go” performed by Frankie Beverly.

Of course, we cannot forget the looks from the award’s “blue” carpet which was meant to honor the late Nipsey Hussle. The celebs were showing up and showing out on the carpet and we’re here to supply you with the best looks. Based on your engagements and likes on Instagram, we’ve rounded up the top 10 looks from the 2019 BET Awards:

Getty

Rihanna wore a look from her Fenty line to the 2019 BET Awards. Bomb!

Getty

Fantasia wore Pajtim Raci to the 2019 BET Awards, styled by Daniel Hawkins. Chic!

IG/Reproduction

Ciara heated up the “blue” carpet with a look by Jean Paul Gaultier!

Getty

Eva Marcille showed off her baby bump in Michael Costello at the 2019 BET Awards. Super stylish!

Getty

Bombshell Tanerelle wore Batani Khalfani to the BET Awards. Hot!

Getty

Hot! Ayesha Curry wore Balmain paired with a Judith Leiber clutch and Tom Ford heels to the 2019 BET Awards, styled by Sam Saboura.

Getty

Draya Michelle pushed through with a sexy Saint Laurent SS19 RTW look at the 2019 BET Awards!

Getty

Justine Skye wore an Amen dress, Judith Leiber clutch, Neil Lane jewelry, and Vince Camuto heels to the 2019 BET Awards, styled by Ade Samuel. Here for it!

Getty

Comedian Lala Milan graced the 2019 BET Awards carpet in Lavie by CK.

Getty

Representing for the Bombers, Sinqua Walls wore a Gucci ensemble to the 2019 BET Awards.

What do you think, Bombers and Bombshells? Who was the best-dressed celebrity of the night?