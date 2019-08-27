On the Scene at the 2019 MTV VMAs: Cardi B in Déviant La Vie, Normani in Nicola Jebran, Queen Latifah in Fashion Bomb Daily Shop’s Sergio Hudson, and More!

Last night, we witnessed MTV’s annual Video Music Award ceremony with all of the hottest chart-topping artists, celebrities, and more in the building! Missy Elliot delivered an epic performance, further solidifying her worthiness of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Winners included Lil Nas X, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Normani who all took home a Moon Man trophy for their musical achievements. Also. Marc Jacobs was awarded with MTV’s first ever Fashion Trailblazer Award!

Speaking of fashion, you know we are still in awe over the bomb red carpet looks! From Queen Latifah to Keke Palmer, we’ve rounded up the top ten looks from the night based on your engagements on Instagram:

Lizzo shook the red carpet in a Moschino look, styled by @marko_monroe.

Cardi B rocked a Déviant La Vie look, styled by Kollin Carter.

Keke Palmer beamed in Yousef Al Jasmi, styled by @scotlouie.

Lil Nas X channeled his inner Prince in a Christian Cowan look.

Remy Ma was an utter dream in a Karen Sabag two piece dress!

Queen Latifah was spotted in a Sergio Hudson ensemble from the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop, available here!

Normani gave us Aaliyah vibes in a Nicolas Jebran look, styled by Kollin Carter.

Blac Chyna was pretty-in-pink in an Attico dress! Shop the dress below:

Monica sizzled in Libertine while at the 2019 VMAs.

B. Simone kept it haute for the red carpet in Marc Jacobs FW19 and Kendall Miles pumps, styled by @iamhdiddy.

We are so in love with these looks, but which is your fave, Bombers and Bombshells? Let us know!