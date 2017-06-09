Look of Week (The Top 5 Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Janelle Monae in Christian Siriano, Lil Mama in Charles & Ron, Ms.Tina Lawson in Karen Walker, and More!

It’s Friday, which means it’s time to delve into the fabulous looks of the week! Of course we have you to thank for helping us decide based on all your likes. So let’s get into it, shall we?

1. Janelle Monae in Christian Siriano: 31,106 Likes

You would think someone whose wardrobe consists of predominately black and white would somehow run out of ways to stun, but not Janelle Monae! She made her presence known at the CFDA awards in a fabulous pant suit by Christian Siriano. Who would have thought a half crop top half blazer would be so damn epic. Can we please just take a moment to applaud Siriano on such a risk-taking bad ass creation!

He didn’t just stop there with the design, he pushed the envelope a little more by adding stripes opposite the black on her top and pants. Though this is a quirky take on the pant suit; it is bold and sexy in every sense of the way. Heck, she deserved an award just for this ensemble right here. You guys did good, first place was no doubt hers to win.

2. Lil Mama in Charles and Ron: 13,165 Likes

Lil Mama served in a dolphin print Kimono dress by Charles and Ron. With a face beat to the gods and the ultimate diva stance, she clearly knew she was killing it.

She paired the look with gold metallic Steve Madden platforms, the perfect pairing for her flowy dress. Her soft curly coif and plunging neck line made this look all the more appeasing. The confidence she speaks through this photo just captivates you.

3. Ms. Tina Lawson in Karen Walker: 9,235 Likes

Queen Bey’s mama, Ms. Tina Lawson, never skips a beat with reminding us that the apple does not fall far from the tree. She slayed in a peach colored rosette dress matched with the perfect sunnies. I’m a huge fan of monochromatic looks and mama Tina hit it on the nail with this one. What can I say, she’s a bad mama jama!

4. Naomi Campbell in Ralph Russo: 8,756 Likes

Naomi Campbell has been slaying catwalks since I was in diapers and somehow still manages to look the same decades later. Catwalks are not the only thing this veteran model knows how to own. She looked regal in an ivory gown by Ralph and Russo at the Monte Carlo Fashion Week Gala. The one shoulder couture gown with embellished trim was not only perfect for her skin tone, but it also hugged her in all the right places. Naomi just knows how to go glam with it!

5. Vanessa Hudgens in Gucci: 7,545 Likes

If a day off comes with all this Gucci in tow, I’ll gladly take it! Vanessa trotted around LA on her day off in this casual look accessorized in all Gucci. This is the perfect example of how a look can go from drab to fab if paired with the right pieces. She dressed her denim with the popular Gucci double g belt which went well with their leather mules. Then, there’s the large ‘Blind for love’ bag with red accents that tied the look together. I just love how Vanessa pulled this off so effortlessly!

That’s all for the round up! I’ll catch you back here next week!

Who do you think had the best look?