Look of the Week featuring Kylie Jenner in Saint Laurent, Jasmine Sanders in Michelle Mason, Marjorie Harvey in Marchesa and More!

Happy New Year’s Eve!

I pray everyone’s holiday season is chugging along with a warm and nostalgic spirit that will continue into the introduction of 2017! As for me, I’m currently sipping on a large cup of coffee and enjoying the cooler temps here in Houston (we rarely get those out here).

So, let’s jump straight into some of our favorite celebrity frocks!

1) Marjorie Harvey in Marchesa

Marjorie Harvey wished all 1.4 million of her followers a Merry Christmas as she posed for a handful of impeccably shot photos featuring both she and hubby Steve Harvey. Although we’re completely aware that Mr. Harvey can hold it down on his own in the style department, it was Mrs. Harvey who left our mouths agape as she stunned in a Marchesa Fall 2016 Off-the-Shoulder Red Lace Gown, Christian Louboutin pumps and her signature honey blonde top knot. This festive look garnered quite the buzz on our Instagram feed and, even in the midst of a heated Who Wore It Better battle, Marjorie still slayed to heavens!

2) Khloe Kardashian in Jennifer Le

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are firm believers in uplifting luxurious and glam-worthy looks that bleed undisputed opulence. Instagram is their playhouse and a simple selfie can start a fashion movement. Pretty powerful, right? Well, in this particular instance, Khloe Kardashian posed alongside her boo, Cleveland Cavalier baller Tristan Thompson, in a sumptuous fur, Good American distressed denim and $400 Jennifer Le Oxblood Caiman Boots. The eye-catching lovelies boast a croc embossed texture and a zip detail at the top. Sidenote: Are ya’ll feeling these two as a couple?

3) Jasmine Sanders in Michelle Mason

Model Jasmine Sanders is on fire! The 25-year-old beauty flaunted her lean gams via Instagram in a high-slit cream silk slip dress by Michelle Mason and embellished strappy sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti. To accessorize her ultra-chic ensemble, the fashionista also rocked a white fur stole and exuberant diamond jewelry. This looks is all types of chic! With a monochromatic aesthetic and no-fuss pairings, it’s impossible to deny this sultry slay. Werk!

4) Kylie Jenner in Saint Laurent

Like big sister Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner is an expert when it comes to making a sartorial statement! The youngest sensation of the highly-publicized reality family attended her mom’s iconic Christmas celebration clad in a figure-hugging sequin bodysuit by Saint Laurent. The eclectic number features a halter neckline, black embellishment and a low-cut back. Hot!

5) LaLa Anthony in Pologeorgis

And, LaLa Anthony rounds out our feature with another Instagram find that made some major waves! The television personality showcased her enviable curves and casual stylings in a pair of light wash denim jeans, a $995 Pologeorgis ‘The Autumn Fox’ Patchwork Jacket, a plunging lace-up white bodysuit and $318 IRO Keira Boots. It’s been awesome watching the celebs display their takes on winter outfits. While they provide an excellent source of combining textures and silhouettes, it’s also a fun way to get ideas for what we should incorporate in our own growing wardrobes.

What do you think of this week’s contenders?

