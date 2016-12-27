Splurge: Khloe Kardashian’s Jennifer Le Oxblood II Caiman Over the Knee Boots + Tristan Thompson’s Vintage Fur, Balmain Jeans, and YSL Boots

Khloe Kardashian kicked it with beau Thistan Thompson on Christmas Day! She kept it cute in a fur coat, Good American jeans, and $400 Jennifer Le Oxblood Caiman boots:



The croc embossed stunners have a zip detail at the top.



I love Jennifer Le boots, and love these! Sadly, they are sold out in my size (I contacted the designer who said they will no longer be produced, so I am seriously contemplating getting the size up and just wearing thick socks!).

If she has your size, get them here.

What do you think?



*Tristan matched his girl’s swag in a vintage fur, Balmain jeans, and Saint Laurent boots. They look good together!

