Splurge: Khloe Kardashian’s Jennifer Le Oxblood II Caiman Over the Knee Boots + Tristan Thompson’s Vintage Fur, Balmain Jeans, and YSL Boots

Khloe Kardashian kicked it with beau Thistan Thompson on Christmas Day! She kept it cute in a fur coat, Good American jeans, and $400 Jennifer Le Oxblood Caiman boots:
khloe-kardashians-jennifer-le-oxblood-ii-caiman-over-the-knee-boots-tristan-thompsons-vintage-jpg
The croc embossed stunners have a zip detail at the top.
2-khloe-kardashians-jennifer-le-oxblood-ii-caiman-over-the-knee-boots4-khloe-kardashians-jennifer-le-oxblood-ii-caiman-over-the-knee-boots

I love Jennifer Le boots, and love these! Sadly, they are sold out in my size (I contacted the designer who said they will no longer be produced, so I am seriously contemplating getting the size up and just wearing thick socks!).
If she has your size, get them here.

What do you think?
khloe-kardashians-jennifer-le-oxblood-ii-caiman-over-the-knee-boots-tristan-thompsons-vintage-jpg

*Tristan matched his girl’s swag in a vintage fur, Balmain jeans, and Saint Laurent boots. They look good together!
khloe-kardashian-tristan-thompson-jennifer-le-oxblood-boots-fur-jeans

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

1 Khloe Kardashian's LA Giuseppe Zanotti Strappy Studded Leather Peep Toe BootiesSplurge: Khloe Kardashian’s LA Giuseppe Zanotti Strappy Studded Leather Peep Toe Booties + Kim’s Balmain Silk Button Up Boots 1 Karrueche Tran's Be You Shoot Syd & Mallory Blinking Eye Black and White Raglan TopMail Bombs: Karrueche Tran’s Be You Shoot Syd & Mallory Winking Eye Black and White Baseball Crop Top, Rocsi Diaz’s Planned Parenthood Event Blue Vivienne Westwood Dress, and Miley Cyrus’s V Magazine Patricia Field Studded Leather Shorts! 0 Khloe Kardashian's London Pierre Balmain Green Double Breasted Military Coat, Kardashian Kollection Blouse, Rag & Bone Jeans, Givenchy Pandora Bag, and Saint Laurent PumpsGet the Look: Khloe Kardashian’s London Pierre Balmain Green Double Breasted Military Coat, Kardashian Kollection Blouse, Rag & Bone Jeans, Givenchy Pandora Bag, and Saint Laurent Pumps Khloe Kardashian's Airport Giuseppe Zanotti Triangle Stud Flat SandalsSplurge: Khloe Kardashian’s Airport Giuseppe Zanotti Triangle Stud Flat Sandals khloe-kardashian-dubai-hollywood-meets-bollywood-balmain-dress-giuseppe-zanotti-sandalsSplurge: Khloe Kardashian’s Hollywood Meets Bollywood Balmain Stretch Twill Peplum Mini Dress and Giuseppe Zanotti Leaf Embellished Sandals
YARPP

  • Instagram

    • Shares