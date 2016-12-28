Who Wore It Better? Marjorie Harvey vs. Katy Perry in Marchesa’s Fall 2016 Off-the-Shoulder Petal Embroidered Red Lace Gown

Marjorie Harvey slayed for the ‘Gram as she wished everyone a Merry Christmas clad in a Marchesa Fall 2016 Off-the-Shoulder Petal Embroidered Red Lace Gown. But, songstress Katy Perry also rocked the same piece for amfAR’s 2016 Cinema Against AIDS Gala earlier in May.

The stunning number was showcased on the runway with a low bun and diamond drop earrings.

Who Wore It Better?: Marjorie Harvey vs. Katy Perry in Marchesa’s Fall 2016 Red Off-the-Shoulder Petal Embroidered Lace Gown

 
Yikes! This one is a killer. But, I’m going to go with Katy. With the fierce red lip and her sleek hair, these subtle differences complement the dramatics of such a bold, voluminous ensemble.

Which style maven clutches your vote?

Signing Out — Esmesha

