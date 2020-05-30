International Bloggers Get Backlash for Promoting Louis Vuitton Campaign in the Midst of Black Lives Matter Protests: Bryan Boy Responds

International fashion bloggers like Chiara Ferragni, Xenia, and more, have faced backlash for pushing forward with a Louis Vuitton Handbag Campaign in the midst of #BlackLivesMatter Protests and the Pandemic.

Bryan Boy took to his Instagram story to respond, saying that the bloggers under attack hail from Italy, London, and various countries around the world–not the US. He also stated that American bloggers don’t stop what they’re doing in the midst of international upsets (he mentioned protests in Hong Kong).

He added, “Now that more and more countries are opening up, shouldn’t this be the time when we have to support businesses and everyone who is trying to have a livelihood? When is the right time to start conducting business period?”

While I see and respect his points, all of the bloggers mentioned–and Louis Vuitton– have American audiences and consumers. While we certainly understand the necessity of fashion brands going back to business, timing is everything. I’m sure the campaign could have waited a couple days or even weeks out of respect for what is going on Stateside. A quick email stating, “Let’s hold off,” would have sufficed.

What say you?