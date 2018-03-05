The Hottest Looks From The Oscars Red Carpet with Zendaya in Giambattista Valli, Taraji P Henson in Vera Wang, Lupita Nyong’o in Atelier Versace, and More!

Happy Monday bombers and bombshells!

Red carpet season is slowing down and coming to an end, but the celebs seem to be heating up. Last night at the 90th Academy Awards our favorite stars graced the carpet and some even took home Oscars. We tallied up your likes on Instagram and complied a best dressed list that you deemed worthy. Let’s get into it!

Hot, hot, and hot! Taraji P Henson played no games on the carpet in this custom Vera Wang dress. The dress showed off lots of leg featuring a high thigh slit and we are here for it. The actress added details with tulle arm accessorizes that were perfectly in sync with the dress. Ms. Henson always brings it!

We can always count on Lupita Nyong’o to grace the carpet in an absolutely beautiful dress. She looked regal in a one-shoulder Atelier Versace dress. The shimmery dress screams glam! The details of this look is everything from the high thigh slit to the black and gold structured shoulder, to the gold wefted accessory in her hair. Divine!

All Hail Queen Mary! Although she didn’t take home an Oscar, she did have a winning performance and she looked absolutely amazing. Mary J Blige sang “Mighty River” from “Mudbound” in a burgundy custom Vera Wang gown. Get into the off-the-shoulder tulle sleeves and the amazing fit on Mary’s curves. The gorgeous gown called for simple dangling earrings which kept the attention on the superb dress.

Tiffany Haddish made a royal entrance honoring her late father’s roots in an Eritrean traditional grab. Truly stunning! What better way to honor her people and her father than on the Oscars carpet? Tiffany never fails to amaze us.

Whoopi Goldberg hit the carpet in a bold belted off-the-shoulder Christian Siriano belted gown. This look was in fact out of the norm compared to Whoopi’s red carpet looks in the past, but readers loved it! Comments read,”Do this more Whoopi!” and “You slayed this look Ms. Goldberg, you slayed!!” She topped it off with round retro shades.

Prince T’Challa! Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman has been bringing the heat to the carpet all season. The actor kept it sleek in a Givenchy ensemble with embellished shoulders. It’s not often that we see men on the red carpet in longline blazers, but Boseman proves that it can be done and look hot. So handsome!

Get Out actress Betty Gabriel looked like a goddess in a teal Tony Ward couture dress. The sheer cut-out in the front was a great addition to the gown. Not to mention, Gabriel’s hair and make-up looked flawless.

When have we ever seen Common not looking dapper? He always shows up and out to the carpet—the lyricist was suited up in an Armani suit. Readers were loving him in the comments saying, “Common is the quintessential gentlemen! Love this!” and “He’s always perfect.” We couldn’t agree more!

Octavia Spencer was a vision in Brandon Maxwell draped off-the-shoulder gown. The hunter green color certainly looks amazing on her and the waist cinching belt complements her body so well. What is not to love?!

Lastly, Gina Rodriguez kept it chic in a Zuhair Murad belted dress. This look pretty much speaks for itself, with a deep v-neck and embellishment throughout the gown it looked stunning. Comments read, “Best dressed for sure,” and “Obsessed! She looks so pretty.” Beautiful!

What was your favorite look of the night?