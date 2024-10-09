On the Scene: The 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards with Beyonce in Yellow Sergio Hudson, Kelly Rowland in Gaurav Gupta, Taraji P Henson in Black Velvet Schiaparelli, and More!

The Glamour Women of the Year Awards went down last night in New York, with honorees in scintillating looks.
Take a gander at the most ‘liked’ ensembles from the night:
Tina Knowles posed with niece Angie Beyince (in Norma Kamali), daughter Beyonce (In Sergio Hudson), Kelly Rowland (in Guarav Gupta), and Editor in Chief Samantha Barry (in Erik Barshai). What a stunning group!
Bethenny Frankel was bomb in Oscar de la Renta animal print.
June Ambrose was pretty in pink Bibhu Mohapatra.
Pamela Anderson committed to no makeup in her mint green Oscar de la Renta gown.
Taraji P Henson was glamour personified in a velvet Schiaparelli creation.
Gayle King was vibrant in a black and red dress by Rebecca Vallance.
Demi Lovato was simply stunning in Vivienne Westwood.
Jordyn Woods was the Belle of the evening in a green gown by Saiid Kobeisy.
And Victoria Monet rounded out the fabulous looks of the evening in Gaurav Gupta.
What do you think? Who had your favorite look of the night?