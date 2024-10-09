On the Scene: The 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards with Beyonce in Yellow Sergio Hudson, Kelly Rowland in Gaurav Gupta, Taraji P Henson in Black Velvet Schiaparelli, and More!

The Glamour Women of the Year Awards went down last night in New York, with honorees in scintillating looks.

Take a gander at the most ‘liked’ ensembles from the night:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: (L-R) Angela Beyince, Tina Knowles, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Samantha Barry attend Glamour Women of the Year at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

Tina Knowles posed with niece Angie Beyince (in Norma Kamali), daughter Beyonce (In Sergio Hudson), Kelly Rowland (in Guarav Gupta), and Editor in Chief Samantha Barry (in Erik Barshai). What a stunning group!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Bethenny Frankel attends Glamour Women of the Year at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

Bethenny Frankel was bomb in Oscar de la Renta animal print.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: June Ambrose attends Glamour Women of the Year at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

June Ambrose was pretty in pink Bibhu Mohapatra.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Pamela Anderson attends Glamour Women of the Year at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour)

Pamela Anderson committed to no makeup in her mint green Oscar de la Renta gown.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Taraji P. Henson attends Glamour Women of the Year at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)



Taraji P Henson was glamour personified in a velvet Schiaparelli creation.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Gayle King attends Glamour Women of the Year at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

Gayle King was vibrant in a black and red dress by Rebecca Vallance.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Demi Lovato attends Glamour Women of the Year at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour)

Demi Lovato was simply stunning in Vivienne Westwood.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Jordyn Woods attends Glamour Women of the Year at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour)

Jordyn Woods was the Belle of the evening in a green gown by Saiid Kobeisy.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Victoria Monét attends Glamour Women of the Year at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

And Victoria Monet rounded out the fabulous looks of the evening in Gaurav Gupta.

What do you think? Who had your favorite look of the night?

Images: Getty for Glamour