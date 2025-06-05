On the Scene at The Straws Premiere: Taraji P. Henson Stuns in a Brown Stephanie Rolland Gown, Tyler Perry in a Black Tweed Amiri Suit, Teyana Taylor in a Black Schiaparelli Dress & More!

The count down has begun, and this Friday June 6th, Tyler Perry’s latest film Straw is expected to debut on Netflix with an extraordinary cast.

There was a special screening on Tuesday at the Paris Theater in Manhattan, and the cast arrived with style & grace. Perry, who not only wrote and produced the film but also directed and shot it at his studio in Atlanta, looked dapper in a black tweed suit designed by Amiri. He layered his suit over a crisp white shirt that added sophistication, and his black boots were complimentary to his wide leg trousers.

From the talented Taraji P. Henson, to the multifaceted Teyana Taylor, and charismatic Sherri Sheppard, the film is bound to leave us glued to our screens. Henson, plays a single mother named “Janiyah” who encounters a series of unfortunate circumstances while caring for her ill daughter.

Showing us her acting chops in iconic movies like Baby Boy, and The Color Purple, Henson will undoubtedly deliver a thought-provoking performance. She stunned on the carpet in a brown asymmetrical Stephanie Rolland gown that was strikingly beautiful.

In addition to Henson, Teyana Taylor showed up to the premiere in a ground-breaking black velvet dress by Schiaparelli. As one of the most avant-garde fashion houses in Paris, Schiaparelli is known for their bold, daring and theatrical details. Taylor embodied modernity with her gold accessories, including oversized earrings, a sculptural bangle and statement belt that was adorned with gold charms.

On our Instagram page, @jdot7ven shared, “She’s overdue for a fashion icon award,” while @quinita1908 commented, “Baby girl can wear a newspaper and it will look fly!“

Looking light and refreshed for the Summer season in a white rhinestone embellished Retrofete suit was none other than Sherrie Shepherd who illuminated on the carpet. The television host radiated and exuded elegance in her white monochromatic ensemble, and perhaps we’ve never seen Sherri look better.

With such a fashionable and multitalented all-star cast, we can’t wait to tune in tomorrow on Netflix to watch Tyler Perry’s latest film Straw.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images