Keke Palmer is back in NYC to do some promotion for her book, I Don’t Belong to You, clad in a Tadashi Shoji Resort 2017 Powder Blue Jumpsuit and powder blue Helen Yarmak fur:

The powder blue lace jumpsuit features a deep v-neck, wide leg pants and pocket on each side.

She completed her ensemble with a Helen Yarmak Spring 2016 fur.

I’m a fan of this look. The color is refreshing and looks great against her skin.

I vote Hot!

What do you think? Are you feeling Keke’s look?