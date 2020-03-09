Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Sasha from Toronto!

What a great way to start off a Monday Bombshells and Bombers. Today’s Bombshell of the day is Sasha @Sasha_kelly_ from Toronto. Check her out below!

Sasha writes, “I represent both Caribbean Business woman and Canadian Modern, Stylish fashion sense.”

“I dress in an un-bothered, classy, culturally influenced type of vibe. International Commerce is my niche where I look to create more businesses that help others,” She states.

The entrepreneur behind @marwifashion is Sasha-Gaye Robinson, boutique owner and style influencer, Born in Jamaica and lives in Canada. To check out more of her style go over to her Instagram @sasha_kelly_.

