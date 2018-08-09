Fashion Bomb Exclusive: Jennifer Williams on Basketball Wives, TV Drama, and Living Life with No Regrets

Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams is the subject of our latest photo shoot, styled by Eric Burns exclusively for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Stylist Eric Burns plucked pieces by Toussaint L Overture, Balenciaga, Charles and Ron, and Ott Dubai, for a shoot he describes as, “A combination of high fashion, sex appeal, and street chic. I wanted to get Jennifer out of her comfort zone a little bit and try something new.”

Basketball Wives just wrapped, but Jennifer admits that her re-entrance on the popular series after a several season hiatus has been rocky. She says, “It has been a trying season on Basketball Wives. I truly don’t have drama in my real life outside of TV so it is a bit exhausting at times. I am catching hell this season but I say this, the real show is behind the scenes!”

As rumors swirl around her skipping out on the Reunion this season, she confesses, “ I try not to live life with regrets. I believe there is a lesson and/or blessing from every experience whether good or bad.”

She continues, “My worst moment was probably going through a court trial with an ex-boyfriend on camera. I wish it was a clean breakup and the unnecessary court drama was not in my life and especially not while I was filming a reality show. However, it probably resulted in my best moment on the show which was going to see a relationship coach. I wanted to take accountability for being in several dysfunctional relationships and see why I was attracting these type of men in my life. I truly feel Spicy Mari helped me in that department so it was a breakthrough moment for me. ”

Aside from filming for Basketball Wives, Jennifer stays busy with her online store, Classy Girl Wardrobe (she hopes to open a brick and mortar location soon).

With her full schedule, she still finds time to give back with a passion project she is working on called Finding Home. She explains, “[Finding Home] focuses on helping a handful of homeless people in the community to get their lives back on track and a find home. We don’t get to see compassion a lot on Reality TV…I really want people to believe in humanity again. The homeless situation is a huge epidemic in LA. At the top of the year, I made a list of goals and one of them was to give more….so that is what I’m trying to accomplish.”

All in all, she says, ” The ultimate goal for me is to work on projects that bring me joy.”
Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

