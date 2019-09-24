Celebs Love: Judith Leiber Couture Clutch Bags

An evening clutch bags can elevate an outfit to the next level. And what better way to do that than with a bejeweled clutch bag in your perfectly manicured hands.

New York based designer Judith Leiber, has dominated every major red carpet event recently. With celebrity fans such as Jenifer Lopez, Rihanna and Alicia Keys, you can see why they all fall in love with these jewel encrusted novelty shaped bags.

Judith Leiber Brick Phone

Image: @keke

Judith Leiber Gold Boom Box

Image: @AliciaKeys

Judith Leiber Stash of Cash

Image: @jlo

From lipsticks, food, animals and even every day items there is a Judith Leiber bag for any fashionista.

Judith Leiber French Fries Fresh and Hot

Image: @HudaKattan

Judith Leiber Pink Diamond

Image: @jlynnstyle18

Judith Leiber Seamless Leopard

Image: @BadgalRiri

Now, these luxury bags are not cheap with the cheapest version sitting pretty at $995 for a simple and classic shaped clutch. Some of the more eye catching designs are a couple thousand dollars – at least.

However, if you could… you would right? Who could say no to owning one of these spectacular works of art. Feel the need to splurge? You can get your own Judith Leiber bag online.

Judith Leiber Wildcat Snow Leopard

Image: @Lupita_Nyongo

Judith Leiber Candy Peppermint

Image: @KrisJenner

Judith Leiber Custom

Image: @NickyHilton

Judith Leiber Brick Phone

Image: @KourtneyKardashian

Shop novelty bags: