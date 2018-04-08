Cardi B Announces Her Pregnancy on Saturday Night Live in a Custom Christian Siriano Gown

Surprise, surprise! Everyone’s favorite girl, Cardi B is not slowing down and we’re loving it. The Bronx native dropped her debut album, Invasion of Privacy on Friday and last night she look a note out of Queen Bey’s book and announced her pregnancy on live television. While performing her new single, Be Careful the rapstress glowed as the camera zoomed out revealing her adorable bump.

Her beautiful reveal had to be accompanied by a memorable look, right? The mom-to-be looked angelic in a custom tulle Christian Siriano gown. The mermaid style dress hugged Cardi’s growing baby bump skimmed over her curves with ruched tulle. Christian Siriano has created some of Cardi’s most jaw-dropping looks including her Diamond Ball princess dress, VH1 awards jumpsuit, and now her pregnancy reveal dress.

This dress had such a feminine affect for such a special moment and was different than Cardi’s usual looks. Beautiful! Congratulations, Cardi and Offset on your new edition. Now, bombers and bombshells the million dollar question—boy or girl?!