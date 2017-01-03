Bomb Blogger: Dennaya Famous of Dennaya Famous

Yay! We’ve made it to yet another glorious year!

After the rush of the holiday season, it’s time to settle down and get back into the swing of things. So, it’s back to work, back to school and all other impending adulting activities – crazy, right?

But, before we get to caught up in our day-to-day routine, let’s get into our first Bomb Blogger of 2017: Dennaya Famous!

Dennaya is no stranger to being featured on Fashion Bomb Daily but her style is just to darn dope to pass up. She’s an Insta-fave whose garnered over 8,000 loyal followers and her effortless swag is a factor that plays deeply into her eccentric stylings. Dennaya is fearless when it comes to pushing the sartorial envelope; despite the overwhelming impact of social media trends, she stays true to what she wants to rock while inspiring us all along the way.

With an impeccable grasp of layering on the glam and a penchant for in-your-face accents, Dennaya is queen of the concrete catwalk! Her unique fashion presence has catapult her to the forefront as one of the top bloggers to watch in 2017. This style maven’s wardrobe essentials include endless crop tops, punchy animal prints, pieces that incorporate a sultry plunging neckline, a myriad of gorgeous outerwear and (of course) grunge-inspired, distressed denim. As I drool over her flawless ‘fits, it’s evident that Dennaya is the best at what she does. And, what about those dreaded fashion rules implemented by so-called “critics”? Yep, she’s twirls on all of them!

Slay on , hun!

Want to know more about Dennaya of Dennaya Famous? Well, feel free to visit her official site here or follow her on the ‘Gram @DennayaFamous. She’s an absolute gem!

Signing Out — Esmesha