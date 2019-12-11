Best of 2019: Fashion Bombshell of the Year Featuring Charlie from LA, Mina from Miami, Kelsey from Orlando, and More!

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. This year’s Fashion Bombshells came with their A-game, showing off their unique sense of style! As apart of our first annual FABYs, we will be selecting a Fashion Bombshell of the Year from our 2019 nominees!

Let’s get into our Fashion Bombshell nominees:

Charlotte Kamale (@charliekamale) from LA

We love her sleek, sexy, and sophisticated style that’s infused with a whimsical flair. Her curve hugging fits are graceful and tasteful. Charlotte is a fashion and lifestyle blogger who spends her time traveling the globe, trying out new cuisines, and looking bomb while on the run.

2. Mina (@MinaaMonroe) from Miami

She embodies the quintessential Miami Business woman, Modern, Stylish, and Unbothered. We love her easy and effortless ensemble choices and the way she accessorizes every outfit impeccably. Between being a newlywed and running multiple businesses, her sense of fashion has not wavered and she is someone whom we check for #StyleInspo.

3. Zhane (@__zhanes) from Philadelphia

Zhane describes her style as “…random, outlandish, modest and sometimes out of the box. I like to look at fashion like NY fashion week everyday, some days my outfits have a story to it and some days I just felt like being different because that’s what makes me happy.“

4. Ama (@amagodson_a) based in London

Of Ghanaian heritage, Ama has quite the impressive resume as an image and content curator, stylist, and overall style influencer! She describes her style as, “colorful, chic, and smart and sometimes androgynous!”

5. Kelsey (@koolkelsey) from Brooklyn

Kelsey stated when it comes to her style “…I enjoy standing out and I like my style to reflect that.” She further states, “…whether it’s through stacked accessories or one unique piece.”

6. Janeisha (@janeisha_missvi) from St. Croix, Virgin Islands

Janiesha states “…I’d like to think that my style is inspired from my home. I love bright colors, I love edgy pieces that accentuate my Caribbean curves and my go to is a bold red lip that shows my confidence as a woman with big dreams from a small island…”

7. Toni (@primalaprincess) from DC

Toni is a blogger, creative director, and stylist that loves to express her style through popping colors! She describes her styles as “vibrant, bold, and a mix of chic and street style.” She further adds, “I love feminine silhouettes that accentuate the body. However, I also love baggy clothes and tons of layers.”

8. Daiquan (@idesign8) from Charlotte

Daiquan is a style influencer and Youtuber who loves to showcase her fashion sense, beauty tips, and other lifestyle hacks. Her style can best be described as trendy chic as she knows how to keep her style on point with the season’s latest trends. Her go-to piece is a power blazer and she also loves to dabble with Afrocentric prints occasionally.

9. Kelsey Ashley @KelseyAshley_ from Orlando

She says, “My style is eclectic.” “When I wake up, I dress according to how I feel. I’m inspired by Janelle Monae, Janet Jackson, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna. My signature is my measuring tape, which I carry around as a reminder to push myself beyond measure.“

10. Sarlea Mah (@sarleamah) from Washington DC

She is a fashion and travel blogger with amazing style and zest for life. Her statement hats and small waist make for the perfect hourglass shape. We love watching to see where she’ll jet to next and how the scene will inspire her style choices.

We still cannot get over these fabulous Bombshells and their impeccable sense of style!

There can only be one Bombshell of the Year and it is time to cast your votes for your favorite Bombshell from 2019:

Vote for your favorites above, and be sure to join us for our Holiday Party and Awards show, The Faby’s, on December 13th in New York City. Get your tickets today at TheFabys.eventbrite.com.