5 Mind Blowing Benefits of Using CBD for Healthy Skin

Cannabidiol, generally referred to as CBD, is a naturally occurring compound, known as a phytocannabinoid, found in cannabis plants. This phytocannabinoid interacts with the body through a set of receptors and enzymes which constitute the endocannabinoid system. CBD based products contain an almost untraceable amount of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol – the psychoactive element of marijuana) meaning there are no mind altering effects, which is a big part of its appeal and growing popularity.

When CBD first made its move into the mainstream, it was found predominantly in oils and capsules, which were to be taken orally. However, more recently CBD has begun to take over the dermatological and beauty industries. This is due to the fact that CBD has many properties that make it an ideal skin care treatment, such as being a natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. Additionally, when taking CBD orally, you must let it be absorbed into the bloodstream before feeling any effects. When using topical application (e.g. creams and balms) you can target a specific area. Scientists have found that there are CB2 receptors in the skin which explains the effectiveness ofCBD creams. It is also suggested that when CBD is stored in the skin layers it can provide a more effective long-term relief.

Here’s a small look at just five ways that CBD is mind-blowingly beneficial for your skin.1. Pain

Studies have found that CBD is a promising natural anti-inflammatory and analgesic. Thanks to this, many people are turning to CBD for pain management for a variety of reasons. One of the most popular uses for CBD creamand pain management is to aid post workout recovery, due to the soothing anti-inflammatory effects. Scientists are also looking into how CBD could be used to manage pain in those who suffer from arthritis.2. Dryskin

When looking for a CBD product be sure to check what kind of extract is included. Products which are labelled as ‘full spectrum’ are superior in quality as they contain all the natural terpenes and compounds as found in the hemp plant, these elements work better when kept together – which is known as the ‘entourage effect’. Included in full spectrum CBD extract is vitamin E which is key to keeping skin healthy. CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties also help maintain a natural healthy glow.3. Acne

Acne is a nightmare, there’s no two ways about it. To make things worse, acne can be triggered by numerous factors and at times it is hard to know who the main perpetrator is. Components include: blocked pores, overproduction of sebum (oil secreted from the face), and inflammation. Not only is CBD a natural anti-inflammatory, this compound has also been found to regulate the production of sebum – which could prevent acne flare ups.4. Anti-ageing

Did we mention that CBD is a natural antioxidant? That’s right! This fabulous phytocannabinoid is working to combat all the free radicals that our bodies come up against everyday. Free radicals damage our cells, but an antioxidant can neutralise the negative effects – consequently keeping skin healthy and slowing the ageing process.5. Rashesandburns

Full spectrum CBD contains a terpene known as linalool which has burn-soothing properties. Consequently, people are using CBD to treat minor burns at home and as a recovery from sunburn. This, combined with anti-inflammatory properties and moisturising qualities also make CBD cream a perfect candidate for treating rashes.