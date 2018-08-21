All the Fashion From the 2018 MTV VMA Awards: Cardi B in Nicolas Jebran, Nicki Minaj in Off White, Jlo in Versace, and More!

Last night the Video Music Awards shut New York City down with plenty of surprises, dope performances, and of course, red carpet fashion. While some celebs tried their hand at some very different looks, others showed up and slayed the scene. Get into the looks here:

Talk about a snap back! Cardi B showed off her post baby frame in a skin clinging Nicolas Jebran velvet dress and Lorraine Schwartz Jewels. Hot!

Kylie Jenner looked every bit the billionaire boss lady in a crisp white Tom Ford blazer dress and Olgana Paris heels.

Last night was all about Versace, Versace, Versace for Vanguard Award recipient Jennifer Lopez. This silver high slit dress was just one of her many show stopping looks for the evening. Bomb!

SZA worked a fringed dress from Rodarte’s Spring 2018 collection. A neon pedicure completed her look.

I was feeling Ashanti’s Elie Madi dress. Were you?

It was all about Fausto Puglisi for Iggy Azalea.

It was a family Versace affair for DJ Khaled, Nicole Tuck, and baby Asahd.

Jasmine Sanders was an absolute vision in a Dundas mini dress and metallic Brian Atwood heels.



Nicki Minaj opted for a sheer Off White dress from the brand’s Fall 2018 collection.



Amber Rose went for racy in a red pleather catsuit. This seemed a little costumey, but if anyone knows how to make a splash, Ms. Rose does!

Teyana Taylor doesn’t need much to slay! She flashed her abs in a crop top and Namilia trousers.

Rita Ora looked fresh off the runway in sheer Jean Paul Gaultier.

Tiffany Haddish hit the carpet in a black and white look by Naeem Khan.

Winnie Harlow worked a Zuhair Murad creation.

Chloe and Halle always looks so artful, classic, and fashion forward. I lived for their Iris Van Herpen ensembles.

Shay Mitchell was gorgeous in Nicolas Jebran.

And lastly, Millie Bobby Brown looked like an angel in Rosie Assoulin.

That does it!

Who had your favorite look of the night?

Images: Getty