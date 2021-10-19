Congratulations are in order for Zendaya who has been named as the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards Fashion Icon!

With the breaking news, it was also revealed the Zendaya will become the youngest person ever to be honored with CFDA’s Fashion Icon award. This becomes a new addition to the 25 year-old’s growing list of historical moments as she was recently named the youngest recipient of Outstanding Lead Actress at the Emmys.

The Fashion Icon award is not only honoring the captivating style moments created by Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach, but recognizing her global impact on the industry itself.

Explore more of her style moments from this year below:

Zendaya will formally receive the award on November 10th at the CFDA Fashion Awards where we’re sure she’ll be dressed to the nines.