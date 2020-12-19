What to look out for when buying a new face mask

Here, we run down the main boxes to tick to help you find your perfect cover.

We all want to be safe. We want to keep our loved ones and our communities safe too. Understandably, there is more to our everyday than covid – we still have plenty going on in our lives to think about. So, as with anything we wear, when it comes to buying a face cover, we inevitably have a few questions.

Is it comfortable to wear? Will I look good? Is this one better for the planet? Let’s go through the priorities.

Safety

This one is top of the list – the whole reason for buying a mask. The higher quality the barrier between your face and the outside world, the better the protection. For you and for others.

Tip: Try to buy a mask with at least three layers (sometimes called 3-ply) made with antibacterial materials. The front layer stops water droplets and dirt from getting through; the middle layer filters nasty airborne particles; and the inner layer provides even more filtration and comfort.

Style

For the first few months of lockdown, wearing a mask was new and strange; maybe even a little embarrassing. So it took a while to get used to, and soon we were tired of disposable masks. We wanted to do better. To look better. So we experimented with making our own using different fabrics, until we realised how sweaty they made us. And then they were the next hot thing in the boutiques. They were fashion items at brand-name prices.

It took a while for brands to find the balance between safety and style. Now, there are plenty of options and you don’t have to choose one over the other. Brands like Smartcover have made the highest level consumer-grade face masks that haven’t compromised on their aesthetics.

Tip: Look for producers with a selection of designs, that still emphasise their quality. Wearing a designer name might sound good for instagram, but make sure they are comfortable and durable enough to last.

Durability

If you want a good reusable mask, you want to know it’s not going to shrink in the wash, or have the stitching come apart after a month or two.

Tip: Look for high quality producers with verified UK or EU standards in their FAQ pages. It’s best to get multipacks too. Rotating two or three masks will keep them lasting longer, and you will still have one ready when the others are being cleaned.

Comfort

This is important, especially if you need to wear masks for several hours at a time. Whether it’s for work or simply waiting in a long queue at the supermarket, if a mask hampers your breathing, is too tight, or irritates your skin, you’re going to fuss with your hands or even be tempted to take the thing off.

Tip: Look for masks that have good breathability while remaining water and dirt resistant. For example, find ones that have passed EN 14683, the European standard for high mask filtration efficiency.

Ethical & Sustainable

There are around 129 billion single-use masks being disposed of every month globally. And that’s on top of all the disposable land-fill we are already generating. Choosing a reusable face mask will go a long way to helping out. Plus, it will make our streets cleaner. We’ve all seen the throw-away baby blue masks on the ground as we go for a walk. These are made of non-recyclable plastic fibres and are an eyesore in our cities.

Tip: To gain even more peace of mind, there are plenty of brands that donate their masks to the vulnerable when you buy from them.

As with anything, there’s going to be compromise. If you don’t go out much, then maybe you don’t care too much about how stylish your mask is. But if you have to wear one all day for work, then comfort and durability might be your top priority. As long as it protects, there are plenty to choose from.