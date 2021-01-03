Wardrobe Inquiry: Ayesha Curry’s New Year’s Eve Ottolinger Short Sleeve Dress and Palm Angels Yellow Suede Platform Sneakers
You ask, we answer! @crazysillylove asks, “I’m kind of in love with this cute and casual dress Ayesha has on. I’ve zoomed in on the neck and arm and cannot make out the brand. Can you help me find this look?”
Sure! Ayesha Curry cuddled up with Steph Curry New Year’s Eve in a printed mesh dress by Ottolinger.
She accessorized with $485 Palm Angels Yellow Suede Snow low top sneakers .
The dress was exclusive to @ssense but is now sold out, but you can get her sneakers on sale for $209 at Ssense.com.
What do you think?
Images: @AyeshaCurry / Ssense