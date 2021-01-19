Tommy Hilfiger Sells His Connecticut Estate for $45 Million Before His Move to Palm Beach

American designer Tommy Hilfiger sold his home in Greenwich, Connecticut before making his big move to Palm Beach, Florida. According to sources, the 22-acre estate sold for $45 million!

Tommy Hilfiger and his second wife, Dee Ocleppo, bought the Connecticut home back in 2010 for $31 million and it has been their place of residence ever since. The French-style home is definitely a sight to see with its profound greenery and cottage-like feels. The estate is complete with six bedrooms, a swimming pool, guesthouse, and of course, elaborate gardens. It is no wonder there were a few buyers that had their eye on this property. In fact, the original listing for the home was for $47.5 million but one lucky buyer walked away with it for $45 million.

Currently, Tommy Hilfiger and his wife have their eyes set on Palm Beach, Florida as they are currently searching for their next home there. As Hilfiger continues on this next journey in his life, let’s get into some fashion moments the designer has provided over the years:

Thoughts?

