Ti Taylor of the Taylor Girlz was spotted enjoying her night out with her sister recently. During the outing, she wore a green windbreaker set from Fashion Nova.

Ti Taylor was outfitted in Fashion Nova’s $54.99 Dropping Hints Windbreaker Jogger Set in olive green. The set includes a zippered thong bodysuit and drawstring jogger pants in an allover ruched design. The bodysuit of the two-piece set finds itself raised on the sides, exposing some skin for a sexy edge.

Ti Taylor opted for icy jewelry pieces like a chunky necklace, watch, bracelets, and stud earrings as her accessories. She also sported her long red hair to go along with her look.

What say you? Shop the set here.

Photos: @thekingoftats