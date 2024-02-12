Endless entertainment, with enchanting performances and engaging speeches, the 66th Annual Grammy awards held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles Sunday evening was everything and more!

As stars made a sartorial entrance on the red carpet, we were impressed by the all the nighttime chic and evening elegance that we saw.

Some of our favorite celebrities took risks and abandoned traditional evening attire, like Beyoncé who opted for a western Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter ’24 look by Pharrell Williams. In addition to Ice Spice who gave us nostalgic vibes in a denim and fur Baby Phat ensemble by Kimora Lee Simmons.

It was refreshing to see celebrities embrace their own style in such an unapologetic way. Perhaps “unapologetic” could have been the theme of the evening hence Jay-Z’s iconic speech as he accepted his Dr. Dre Global Impact award.

Ahead, see which celebrities made it to our Top 15 Best Dressed List Below!

1. Beyoncé in Louis Vuitton, and Blue Ivy in Vivienne Westwood

Photo Credit: Beyonce.com

2. Doja Cat in Dilara

Photo Credit: Getty Images

3. Victoria Monet in Versace

Photo Credit: Getty Images

4. Christina Aguilera in Fashion East

Photo Credit: Getty Images

5. Ice Spice in Baby Phat

Photo Credit: Getty Images

6. Janelle Monae in Giorgio Armani

Photo Credit: Alexandra Mandelkorn

7. Summer Walker in Usama Ishtay

Photo Credit: Getty Images

8. Fantasia Barrino in Matopeda

Photo Credit: @bycestlazee

9. Halle Bailey in Gucci

Photo Credit: Getty Images

10. Chloe Bailey in Gaurav Gupta Official

Photo Credit: Getty Images

11. Lizzo in Luis De Javier

Photo Credit: Getty Images

12. Miley Cyrus in Gucci

Photo Credit: Getty Images

13. Celine Dion in Valentino

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

14. Dawn Richards in Khosrov

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

15. Taylor Swift in Schiaparelli