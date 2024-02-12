Endless entertainment, with enchanting performances and engaging speeches, the 66th Annual Grammy awards held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles Sunday evening was everything and more!
As stars made a sartorial entrance on the red carpet, we were impressed by the all the nighttime chic and evening elegance that we saw.
Some of our favorite celebrities took risks and abandoned traditional evening attire, like Beyoncé who opted for a western Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter ’24 look by Pharrell Williams. In addition to Ice Spice who gave us nostalgic vibes in a denim and fur Baby Phat ensemble by Kimora Lee Simmons.
It was refreshing to see celebrities embrace their own style in such an unapologetic way. Perhaps “unapologetic” could have been the theme of the evening hence Jay-Z’s iconic speech as he accepted his Dr. Dre Global Impact award.
Ahead, see which celebrities made it to our Top 15 Best Dressed List Below!