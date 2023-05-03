Rita Ora took nail designs to whole new level for the 2023 Met Gala, but are we surprised? When it comes to experimental beauty trends, Rita is that girl. From her latest mermaid fish gills glam to the British Fashion Awards, to her most recent epic nail design moment at the 2023 Met Gala, she is not afraid to step out of the beauty box.
Rita showed up to the Met Gala alongside husband Taika Waititi wearing a black sheer 3D floral Prabal Gurung gown, however her nails was the talk of the night. Nail artist, Naomi Yasuda designed a black stiletto nail set, with full length beaded chain necklaces on every finger. Rita’s nail necklaces were glued to her mani. She paid tribute to the theme: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” by adding a little Chanel logo that can be seen on her index finger, paying homage to Lagerfeld’s long-held position as the brand’s creative director. Now how exactly did she sit down to eat or use the restroom? Not sure, but at least she was stylish.
As for the rest of her ensemble, Rita called on makeup artist, Anthony Nguyen for a soft smoky eye and ’90s nude lip glam, which she paired with butt-length mermaid waves.
Photo Credit: Getty