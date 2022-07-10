Steve and Marjorie Harvey hit Paris for Couture Week and have been turning out look after look after! Yes, the television mogul may have always been known for keeping it dapper at all times, but stylist Elly Karamoh is the one to thank for each and every one of these fashion moments and for Steve’s style evolution. Together, the Harvey power couple continues to outdo themselves! Allow us at Fashion Bomb Daily to put you on to some of their top trending looks over the past week:

Exiting the hotel on their way to the Fendi couture show, Steve wore custom Alta Sartoria, YSL sunglasses and boots while Marjorie looked glamorous in a white three-piece Fendi suit.

They were later seen hand in hand with Steve in a Mathew Williams’ Givenchy hoodie and black dress pants.

Up Next was Kim Jones’ Dior! Mr. Harvey sparkled in a silver sequins shirt and the Mrs. sported a black halter jumpsuit, a blazer draped over her shoulders and gold accents.

In a viral reel shared to Instagram, the pair were seen dressed in Versace. Marjorie paired her blazer dress with gold Tom Ford Sandals, and Steve’s accessory of choice was, of course, his signature shades.

We then saw Harvey leave their accommodations solo, wearing a red and white Casablanca coat from the Spring 2022 menswear collection!

What do you think of their couples fashion?

