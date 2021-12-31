The votes are in! We are proud to announce the winners of our Faby’s Awards for Best of 2021 in fashion, beauty, and more.

Discover our 2021 winners below:

Outfit of the Year: Cardi B in Dolce and Gabbana at the BET Awards

Cardi B’s Dolce and Gabbana crystal-adorned bodysuit at the 2021 BET Awards is the winner for 2021 Outfit of the Year. This was such an iconic moment when the rapper announced her second pregnancy in this dazzling look.

Fashion Bomber of the Year: Montrez from Virginia

With over 83% of the votes, Montrez from Virginia is our Fashion Bomber of the Year. The wardrobe stylist and personal shopper managed to win us over with his clean yet color-filled style.

Designer of the Year: Anifa Mvuemba of Hanifa

Winning the category for a second year in a row, Anifa Mvuemba of Hanifa is our 2021 Designer of the Year. Captivating us with her absolutely-chic designs and innovative fashion presentations this year, she continues to be a game-changer who turns heads and makes history with more greatness to come.

Fashion Bombshell of the Year: Kia from Wisconsin

Amputee model Kia from Wisconsin became our Fashion Bombshell of the Year! Snagging over 48% of the votes, her confidence and positive energy matched with her individualistic personal style made her a bombshell to watch.

Most Fashionable Man of the Year: Steve Harvey

Going for the three-peat, Steve Harvey is once again our Faby’s Most Fashionable Man of 2021. It is no secret that Steve Harvey is a fan-favorite fashionisto with a style that incorporates rich hues and luxe fabric choices. Throughout the year, the television host did not miss a beat with his eye-catching looks.

Makeup Artist of the Year: Erika La Pearl

Erika La Pearl is the winner of our 2021 Fabys Makeup Artist of the Year, sponsored by Urban Skin Rx. This is the makeup artist’s second time winning the category, with her first win during our first Fabys in 2019. With over 43% of votes, Erika La Pearl’s artistry leaves her clients, like regular Cardi B, looking undeniably flawless at all times.

Model of the Year: Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell has been crowned as our Fabys 2021 Model of the Year. With an unforgettable strut that has been gracing the biggest runways for years now, Naomi Campbell continues to prove that she is truly a fashion icon.

Hairstylist of the Year: Tokyo Stylez

Tokyo Stylez was named as this year’s Fabys Hairstylist of the Year, with 51% of the votes. Delivering moments of vibrant colors on innovative styles, Tokyo Stylez always wows us with her hair creations, especially those done on Cardi B.

Stylist of the Year: Elly Karamoh

With Steve Harvey as this year’s Most Fashionable Man once again, it was quite fitting that his stylist Elly Karamoh was voted as the 2021 Fabys Stylist of the Year. With so many fresh, dapper style moments styled by Karamoh for his regular, the style genius kept the television host fly all year long.

Most Fashionable Kid: Papa Bear

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty’s adorable Papa Bear is our 2021 Most Fashionable Kid. Matching with his parents in designer looks, Papa Bear stole our hearts with his style and cuteness overload.

Shoe Designer of the Year: Sybille Guichard of SybG

Fashion Bomb Daily Shop designer Sybille Guichard of SybG was named as this year’s Shoe Designer of the Year. Gracing figures like Meagan Good and Angela Simmons, SybG and its must-have shoes quickly became a favorite with celebrities and readers.

Fashionista of the Year: Rihanna

Bad gal Rihanna gave us quite the year in fashion and style, and now she is our 2021 Fabys Fashionista of the Year. From reaching billionaire status through her growing empire to supplying countless street style moments, Rihanna dominated the industry in many ways this year.

Most Fashionable Couple: Jay-Z and Beyoncé

The Carters, aka Jay-Z and Beyoncé, are this year’s Most Fashionable Couple of 2021. From becoming Tiffany & Co.’s newest ambassadors to bomb couple style moments during overseas trips, we saw a lot of Jay-Z and Beyoncé this year with the couple understanding the assignment each time.

Collaboration of the Year: Gucci x Balenciaga

Formulating the biggest luxury mashup of the year, Gucci and Balenciaga reign supreme as our 2021 Fabys Collaboration of the Year. Together, the fashion labels delivered all the drama and glam with crystals, vibrant prints, and ultra-logomania.

Thank you for voting and congratulations to our 2021 Fabys Winners!