If you can dream it, then you can achieve it and Esther is living proof with her fashion solutions brand entitled, ‘The Boob Job.’

As the founder and CEO, Esther created her company 2-years ago, and has become the underground plug.

The idea to start her fashion tape company initially came from Esther having difficulty elevating her look because of her larger bust. She found the perfect boob tape to accommodate her needs and after being asked so many times which brand she was using, it dawned on her that she should start her own company.

“I literally dreamed of my brand’s entire blueprint and decided to take a leap of faith,” said Esther.

Catering to women of all skin, shades, and sizes, ‘The Boob Job ,’ offers an assortment of undergarment solutions including double sided tape, reusable pasties, and removal oil.

As a sponsor at the Bomb Fashion Show, Esther will be working behind the scenes to ensure models look their absolute best with the right foundation.

One of the best aspects of her shade and size inclusive brand is that it provides complimentary tape and pasties specifically for black & brown skin tones so that they have options.

In addition to purchasing individual boob solutions, fashionista’s are also able to purchase ‘The Boob Job Kit’ on FashionBombDailyShop.com. The kit consists of all the boob support necessities to take your style up a notch. Not to mention, the removal oil that makes the take-off process seamless.

“Fashion Bomb daily is the pinnacle of fashion and where people go to find out what’s hot,” said Esther. “ It has always been one of my goals to be a part of Fashion Bomb daily, so this means everything to me to be quite honest.” .‘The Boob Job’ is focused on expanding their line to shapewear and bras, and ultimately becoming a widely recognizable and well-known brand. “We’re really excited for what we’re going to look like in the future,” concluded Esther.