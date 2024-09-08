The Bomb Fashion Show 2024 Sponsored by Kaleidoscope & Myavana Featuring Vivica A. Fox, Quincy Brown, Eva Marcille, Yandy Smith, and More!

Fashion Bomb Daily hosted its fourth annual Bomb Fashion show last night at Lavan Midtown in New York City, and what an extraordinary evening filled with some of the hottest designs to hit the runway.

Hollywood’s finest, Vivica A. Fox was the hostess with the mostest, took attendees on a fashionable journey with her brilliant allure and mesmerizing whit.

Fashion bombers and bombshells lined up outside of the venue in their sharpest attire at 6pm. As they made their way inside they were enamored by the architectural layout of the event created in collaboration between Her Kreations and Events by Juana.

Sponsored by Jesseca Harris-Dupart’s Kaleidoscope Hair Company, and Atlanta-based beauty tech startup Myavana, there were various activations for guests to engage and interact with.

Along with Kaleidoscope and Myavana, other sponsors at The Bomb Fashion Show included The Waffle Chic, Luc Belaire, and The Janet Collection.

Since the show’s inception in 2021, The Bomb Fashion show has become a hot spot during New York Fashion week for celebrities and fashion mavens alike.

America’s Next Top Model Eva Marcelle, and Mr. Jay Manuel were both in attendance, supporting emerging talent as they debuted their avant-garde collections.

The first designer to open the show was none other than Beeombi, who has over a wealth of experience designing for television and film.

The Kansas, Missouri native who has designed for celebrities like Tyler Perry, Teyana Taylor, and Porsha Williams showcased an all black collection that was progressive and innovative.

Contrary to Beeombi’s monochromatic looks, designer Nikki Blaine Couture presented her ‘Green with Envy’ collection that was vastly different with vibrant hues, lace and cutouts.

Self-taught designer Coryn Monet who founded Envysaje Atelier, let us know that she is a force to be reckoned with her stunning conceptualized looks.

Monet, who recently returned from living in France, incorporated a lot of neutral and lighter tones in her line, inspired by Europe’s quiet luxury.

Switching up the pace, and setting the tone for our future style stars was LAHA Clothing‘s children wear by Lillian Tiner. The St. Louis, Missouri designer has tapped into a specialized niche, bring a modern twist to traditional children’s clothing.

Also from St. Louis, Tiara Peach made a statement with her fashion fur line called, The Fur and Leather Centre. Featuring colorful mink coats characterized with luxe silk lining, her designs were impressive, and eye-catching.

Love & Hip Hop star, Yandy Smith showed up to The Bomb Fashion Show to support her son lil Mendeecees who walked as a model for ‘The Fur and Leather Centre.’

Sporting a western black and white cowhide hair matching set, Lil Mendeecees looked effortlessly cool, and fresh to death.

Another mother and son duo on the scene at the Bomb Fashion Show was the iconic Misa Hylton and her son Justin Combs. Hylton’s Fashion Academy debuted their bespoke garments on the runway that illuminated and oozed of individuality.

Closing the show was rapper Madison Star who delivered a spectacular performance. Rocking an embellished mesh ensemble, she entertained attendees with her catchy lyrics and edgy flow.

Ahead, see more celebrities and fashion influencers who came out to support Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers and her Bomb Fashion Show below!

Ledisi

Claire Sulmers, Eva Marcille, Dr. Rashae Barnes, Yandy Smith

Bevy Smith

Phillip Bloch

We would like to thank everyone who attended the Bomb Fashion Show last night during NYFW and we hope to see you at our next event.

Thank you again to our sponsors Kaleidoscope Hair Products, Myavana Hair Care, Her Kreations, Events by Juana, The Waffle Chic, Janet Collection, Belaire, Danessa Myricks Beauty, Barnes Media Group, EBK Events, The Boob Job, and the Lish Agency.

