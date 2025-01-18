Designer Spotlight: Monaco Colombia Will Be Showcasing Her Collection at the Bomb Fashion Show 2025

The Bomb Fashion Show will return on September 6th, 2025, and we can’t wait to welcome you!

Our designer roster is already filling up, so if you’d like to show your collection, email events@fashionbombdaily.com.

LA based designer Monaco Colombia is one brand who will be showing with us during September Fashion Week in New York! Where does the name come from? Brand owner Danielle Oliver says, “My parents met and fell in love in Monaco. My father is also Colombian and Nigerian. I took the two best parts of me and this love child was created. “

Danielle’s love for fashion started when she was a child. She says, “I’ve always been very particular about what I wanted to wear– my grandmother couldn’t afford what I liked, so I would style my own cute, baggy ensemble and make something from nothing. When I got my first apparel job in my early twenties, I was able to see how a garment factory was operated. From there, I knew I wanted to express my own creativity and love of fabrics through my designs. “

She continues, “I’ve been in the apparel industry for 25 years working for companies such as True Religion, Seven Jeans, BCBG to name a few; from production, fabric buyer and design. My earliest childhood memory has to be from my middle school yearbook when a fellow student wrote that I was best dressed.”

For The Bomb Fashion Show, we can expect Monaco Colombia’s signature baggy meets classic style. Oliver explains, “We’re drawing upon timeless influences from Colombian and European cultures. This new collection is sourced and manufactured to reflect a dynamic fusion of the two, resulting in a unique and original aesthetic that you must experience. With innovation, style and quality as our driving force, each and every item will be designed to deliver an unparalleled effect.”

Monaco Colombia is showing at the Bomb Fashion Show because, “FBD has given the African American community a voice and expression in the fashion world. Claire is conquering the status quo making all of us black designers feel “bomb”. She epitomizes what every woman aspires to be: a go-getter, from crashing fashion shows to now sitting front row is a remarkable feat. ” Indeed!

You can sit with us! RSVP to The Bomb Fashion Show at TheBombFashionShow.eventbrite.com.

