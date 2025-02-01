Mary J Blige Opens Her Tour “For My Fans” in Custom Purple Walter Collection, Angel Brinks, and a Lilac Mongolian Coat from FGM Bespoke

Mary J Blige looked phenomenal for the Opening Night for her Tour “For My Fans” wearing a custom Walter Collection and Angel Brinks, and completed her look in a Lilac coat from Fashion Bomb Daily Shop designer FGM Bespoke!

With makeup by Merrell Hollis and hair styled by Tym Wallace, Blige looked fabulous in contrasting colors, styled by Wayman & Micah.

You may remember that Mary’s coat made its way down FGM Bespoke’s holiday runway show.

Now you can add this coat to cart! Get yours at FashionBombDailyShop.com.

Would you wear it?

Images: Sterling Pics