Mary J Blige Opens Her Tour “For My Fans” in Custom Purple Walter Collection, Angel Brinks, and a Lilac Mongolian Coat from FGM Bespoke

Posted by Claire Sulmers
Mary J Blige looked phenomenal for the Opening Night for her Tour “For My Fans” wearing a custom Walter Collection and Angel Brinks, and completed her look in a Lilac coat from Fashion Bomb Daily Shop designer FGM Bespoke!

With makeup by Merrell Hollis and hair styled by Tym Wallace, Blige looked fabulous in contrasting colors, styled by Wayman & Micah.

You may remember that Mary’s coat made its way down FGM Bespoke’s holiday runway show.

The 2nd Annual Fur And Leather Centre X FGM Bespoke Celebrity Fashion Show Featuring Saucy Santana Mendeeces Claire Sulmers And More IMG 7398

Now you can add this coat to cart! Get yours at FashionBombDailyShop.com.

Would you wear it?

Images: Sterling Pics

Posted by Claire Sulmers Posted on 1386 articles

