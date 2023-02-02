Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson are drawing closer to their due date, and after a fine art-inspired maternity shoot, they’re back with another bomb display of their paternity style.

Ahead of their fairytale-themed baby shower, Palmer and Jackson posed for portraits captured by Dalvin Adams. Both parents-to-be wore neutral-toned looks, with Keke in a gold Stella McCartney ribbed-knit maxi dress paired with tan suede knee-high boots.

Photo: Dalvin Adams

Photo: Dalvin Adams Photo: Dalvin Adams

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Darius complemented his queen in multiple tones of brown, wearing a camel slim-fit wool overcoat by Boss with Gucci GG jacquard cotton canvas joggers. He accessorized with a beige scarf and ribbed toque while wearing cream Converse with white socks on his feet.

Photo: Dalvin Adams Photo: Dalvin Adams

Photo: Harry Rosen

Looking great and feeling even better, there’s no wonder these two had a blast at their shower.