It’s a given that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have a combined wardrobe that could collectively put us all to shame, but the stylish two continue to slay each and everyday even after welcoming new life into the world! Early on in the week, Rihanna and A$AP stepped out into town sharply dressed, and the footwear was worth a double take.

Photo: Backgrid

Riri was spotted wearing an all black outfit that paired a satin corset and leather trench with $720 heels from The Attico that are currently sold out. She also wore a $2,760 satin Dior Saddle bag – classic with a twist.

Get the look: $720 The Attico Venus Satin Pumps

More recently, A$AP wore Salomon trainers on his feet while running errands alongside Rihanna. The multicolored, drawstring shoe was from a Fall Winter 2020 release and has since been sold out everywhere!

Photo: Backgrid

Similar Style: $170 Salomon S/Lab XT-4 Advanced Low-Top Sneakers

Main Image: Backgrid