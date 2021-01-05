Serena Williams Posed With Her Husband Alexis Ohanian and Daughter Olympia in Naked Wardrobe Grey Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Recently, Serena Williams and her family including husband Alexis Ohanian Sr. and daughter Olympia grabbed an adorable family picture together. Ohanian Sr. shared the picture with a touching caption: “Business Dad life never stops. Though sometimes it pauses for a family photo. Trying to do the best I can for these two.“
For the family pic, Serena Williams wore $46 Naked Wardrobe “Got U In A Bind” Mini Dress.
What an adorable picture, Olympia is growing up so fast!