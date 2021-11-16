Serena Williams attended the premiere of King Richard in LA with her family including husband Alexis Ohanian Sr. and daughter Olympia. For the premiere event, Serena and Olympia delivered the cutest mother-daughter style moment in matching designer looks.
Serena Williams and Olympia wore matching custom David Koma outfits, inspired by a look from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2022 RTW collection. The look resembles a tennis outfit that Serena would wear during her matches, appearing sleeveless (with gloves for Serena’s outfit) along with a covered single-leg design and an embellished boot. Both ladies were styled by Kesha McLeod.
Alexis Ohanian Sr. opted for a traditional black and white suit for the film’s premiere event in Los Angeles.
What a cute moment!
Photos: Getty