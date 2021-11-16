The MTV EMAs, or MTV Europe Music Awards, went down this Sunday in Budapest where we witnessed major performances by Ed Sheeran, Maluma, Kim Petras and more. Not to mention, some artists walked away with huge wins for the evening including Lil Nas X for Best Video, Nicki Minaj for Best Hip Hop, and Doja Cat and SZA for Best Collaboration to name a few. Saweetie was on the scene as this year’s MTV EMAs host where the rapper and fashionista gave us looks upon looks and a performance of her hit songs “Best Friend” and “Tap In”. Additionally, Saweetie won the Best New Award where she honored her team and Icy fans for the win.

Everyone, including us, can’t seem to get over Saweetie’s endless wardrobe changes of stunning designer outfits From the red carpet to performances, let’s explore Saweetie’s looks from the 2021 MTV EMAs:

Saweetie walked the red carpet in two Givenchy Fall 2021 RTW looks. Pictured here, she wore the brand’s $23,265 dress in sequins embroidered tulle in fringes.

Sweetie accepted her Best New Award in a Jean Paul Gaultier look with Casadei shoes.

Saweetie wore a custom Bryan Hearns Swarovski crystal-embellished look while performing.

Saweetie was spotted in a Giambattista Valli Fall 2021 Couture look and $285 Voyettè “Sylve” mules.

Saweetie wore a custom Dolce and Gabbana nude silk two-piece ensemble which featured allover Swarovski crystals and a long train. She also sported heels by Alevì Milano.

Saweetie wore an Alina Anwar Couture black sequin gown and Alexandre Birman shoes.

Saweetie wore a $13,000 Bottega Veneta Fall 2021 RTW stretch viscose and high twisted cotton blend dress with knitted fringes paired with matching Paris Texas knee-high boots and a tweed baker boy hat.

Saweetie performed in a Dolce and Gabbana red embellished bikini set and black satin jacket paired with Amina Muaddi heels.

Sweetie was spotted in an Alexandre Vauthier teal pleated mini dress and Rinaldy Yunardi headpiece.

Saweetie was spied in her very own merch including a $89 Tap in Crewneck and $99 Rich With No Day Job Sweats paired with Off-White x Nike Dunk Low sneakers.

Saweetie’s MTV EMA looks were styled by Wayman and Micah and assisted by Ynes Trabelsi.

Which look was your fave?

Photos: Getty Images